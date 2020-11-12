The Remembrance Day ceremony at the Waverley Park cenotaph felt more solemn this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Despite the restriction, the organizers called the ceremony in Thunder Bay a success. Working with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, the gathering was restricted to 25 people in an area barricaded around the cenotaph.
Even though the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 5 was discouraging spectators, there were more than 75 people who mostly appeared to be wearing masks and kept socially distanced throughout the park.
