Provincial police have identified an 87-year-old woman who died Tuesday afternoon when two cars collided head-on near Fort Frances.
Police said Emo resident Jean Steele was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the mid-afternoon crash, which occurred on Highway 502 about 20 kilometres north of Highway 11.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries, police said.
Highway 502 was closed for eight hours while police investigated. A cause of the crash has yet to be released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.