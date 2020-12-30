As Thunder Bay was hosting the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Febuary 2020, rumblings of a lethal coronavirus crept onto the radar of the games organizers.
Little did anyone know, a global pandemic would be declared on March 11. The games wrapped up on Feb. 29.
“The whole week was magical and then it got lost to the pandemic,” said Mary Anne Comuzzi, who had the task of looking after the entertainment for the athletes.
See the full story with more pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.