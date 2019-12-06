Keith Hobbs repeatedly denied threatening an individual into buying a home for Mary Voss during cross-examination by the Crown attorney on Thursday.
Thunder Bay’s former mayor spent the majority of the 13th day of the extortion trial against him, his wife Marisa and Voss on the witness stand. The three are accused of allegedly extorting an individual, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, into buying a home for Voss by threatening to disclose criminal allegations to the police in the fall of 2016.
On Wednesday, Hobbs testified that he first saw videos of the alleged victim acting erratically late Nov. 14, 2016 or early Nov. 15, 2016. He described them as vile and disgusting.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.