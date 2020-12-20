Marcus Spicer will likely never forget the startling and unsettling feeling of waking up in a Toronto hospital room, and not quite knowing how he got there.
“I thought I was having a dream,” the 17-year-old Manitouwadge resident recalled on Nov. 27 from his home. “I looked down at my arm and I saw these wires and needles sticking out of me.”
Spicer, who has a hereditary heart disease that cause muscles between his heart valves to thicken, suffered cardiac arrest on Oct. 4 while lifting some heavy bags of pellets for a wood stove.
He recalled the sensation of completely passing out in his aunt’s home: “I was gone,” he said.
His quick-thinking aunt performed CPR until paramedics arrived with a defibrillator, which can restart the heart by applying an electrical shock.
In cardiac arrest, the heart stops beating and a person can die within minutes without treatment. It’s viewed as a more serious event than a heart attack, which usually involves a blockage in circulation.
Spicer eventually ended up in Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, where physicians implanted in his chest a combined pacemaker and a defibrillator device. His brother, who is 24 and has a similar heart condition, has one of those, too.
“It feels weird having a piece of metal in your body,” Spicer remarked.
If suffering cardiac arrest wasn’t bad enough, Spicer needed urgent medical care at a time when provincial hospitals are preoccupied with coping with the COVID-19 crisis. The situation is being monitored by the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
“The COVID restrictions in hospitals created a lot of concerns for Marcus’s treatment and made it challenging for his family,” the agency said in an earlier news release.
“Additional challenges came when they returned home from Toronto (and) was told by various doctors that they could not see Marcus until they had completed quarantine.”
A foundation survey conducted earlier this year determined that patients found that the COVID-19 situation made their symptoms feel worse “and that contracting (the virus) was a major concern.”
“A key finding (in the survey) is how many caregivers felt their own health was compromised, jeopardizing the critical role they play caring for people and easing the pressure on our system,” the foundation said.
Spicer said that while he was in Toronto for two weeks, he was either confined to a hospital room or a hotel room.
His trip home was delayed after a radiologist “discovered that there was air around his heart and therefore he would not be able to fly home,” the foundation news release said.
On the plus side, the foundation’s survey found that the province’s health system was able to ramp up virtual care during the pandemic, “offering significant opportunities to facilitate care for people living with chronic conditions.”
Meanwhile, Spicer, who spoke with a strong voice in a telephone interview, said he’s looking forward to focusing on finishing high school. Restrictions on his physical activity in the wake of his hospital treatment were expected to be lifted this month, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.