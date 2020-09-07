Applications are being accepted for Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu’s youth advisory council.
Youths aged from 15 to 22 have an opportunity to participate in discussions on local and national issues as a member of the Constituency Youth Council for 2020-21 and offer their perspective on topics such as climate change, substance use, affordable housing, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty.
“Engaging young people in decision making today is an investment in problem-solving for tomorrow,” said Hajdu, in a news release. “I’m looking forward to working with another amazing group of young people in our community this year and being inspired by their ideas and belief in a better Canada.”
Youths can apply at www. pattyhajdu.libparl.ca.
