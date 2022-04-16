More than a thousand young Easter egg hunters took part in the annual event that was forced to go on a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Easter egg hunt has been hosted annually for about 15 years by the Hillcity Kinsmen, who took over the event from the now defunct Simpson Street BIA.
“We are so excited to bring this event back,” said Jason Freeburn, chairman of the Thunder Bay Hillcity Kinsmen Easter egg hunt.
“It is something that we love to do and we did it a number of years before the pandemic. We love to do events especially for the kids and with this event you get to see it happen right away.”
The Easter egg hunt is typically held in Charry Park in Thunder Bay’s East End neighbourhood, but the park’s conditions forced the event to move to the parking lot of the Slovak Legion.
“It was going to be dicey this year with the conditions the way they were over at the park . . . we were able to work with the Slovak,” Freeburn said. “We are really happy that we could work with them and move down the street a little bit.”
Volunteers tried to use snowblowers to clean up Charry Park but the heavy wet snow conditions made that impossible.
Organizers prepared about 13,000 plastic eggs filled with an estimated 21,000 pieces of chocolate for the young participants.
Freeburn said the process of filling the eggs has been refined with an egg stuffing party and a bunch of volunteers.
Some of the eggs included a surprise with numerous bicycles and other prizes up for grabs during the event.
The hunt was broken up into three different age categories to make it easier for younger children to take part.
When the Easter egg hunt was last hosted in 2019, there were also more than a thousand participants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.