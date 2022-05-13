Returning to the lighthouse each season reminds members of the Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior and visitors the challenges faced years ago as lighthouse operations were opened up when the ice melted.
A light keeper and their family maintained the functions of these north shore lighthouses. Everyone chipped in to make things work and women were much involved in the upkeep and general maintenance.
Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior is happy to be announcing a new program called Builders on Superior Shores designed specifically for young women between the ages of 14-17.
The brainchild of two Lakehead University Students, Abigail Beatty and Annie Ross, identified a need for more hands-on activities and career options for young women to explore.
Currently enrolled in the School of Outdoor Recreation, Parks and Tourism at the university, Beatty and Ross are enthusiastic about what the program will bring youths in the community.
The five-day BOSS program is situated 43 kilometres east of Thunder Bay on Porphyry Island and provides participants with many activities by building interest and skills in the trades, careers and outdoor living.
One of the objectives of the program is to introduce young women into the woodworking trades by enhancing basic skills and helping to build amenities for Porphyry Island.
Through planned activities to build picnic tables and adirondack chairs, it is the hope that the participants will gain some insight into working with their hands and building future career opportunities.
The five-day program starts with a chartered boat ride from Silver Islet to the remote Porphyry Island, which also acts as a tourism hub for boaters and visitors during the summer.
Staying in the new Bell Tents, similar to prospector tents, students will become immersed in outdoor living while also experiencing the lighthouse routine.
Students will also gain 10 hours of volunteer time to help towards their high school graduation requirements and partake in other activities such as canoeing, campfires, and evening games. The fee for participation is $350, which covers transportation, food and lodging.
Learning about history, building leadership skills, making new friends and being able to share an interpretive story to the visitors are some of the skills that will be gained. If you know of any young women that would enjoy this type of experience and want to find out more, please check out the BOSS program under our program menu online at clls.ca
