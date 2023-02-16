The Neebing 4H Club is up and running.
The group held their first gathering on Saturday at Blake Hall and although the numbers weren’t huge, club organizer Lisa Laitinen-Egbuchulam said she’s received word that more will be attending the next get together on March 11.
“We only had three kids so far, but I heard that there’s more going to be coming in March,” said Laitinen-Egbuchulam, who is a spiritual care provider and registered psychotherapist with Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. “The kids had a lot of fun and they’re looking forward to coming again.
“I heard too that the Murillo (4H group) when they started up that it was the same, too, that they only had a few kids and then over the next few months, they had more kids. That’s what we’re hoping happens here.”
The first outing saw the children build objects using toothpicks and marshmallows, hit the ice to skate and closed out the gathering by cooking some cookies and doughnuts.
The club will meet on the second Saturday of each month and Laitinen-Egbuchulam said they have a six-month plan in place.
“With 4H for the beginner group, there’s this explore 4H program, it’s like six groups,” said Laitinen-Egbuchulam. "For the next six months we have a plan of what we’re going to be doing during the groups and some of the activities we’re going to be doing and we can add in some of our own activities too. It’s a lot about learning what 4H is about and about basically how to be a good community member and taking part in community projects.
“It’s going to be at Blake Hall quite often. We’ll also do activities in the community, maybe visit some of the local businesses, also help out with some community projects. One that we’re thinking about is helping with planting some of the flowers and gardens at the local cemetery here. We might help out with that or other community projects that come along and if it’s OK for kids to help out, we’d like to do that.”
The club now has two leaders, and a third in the process, that have gone through the volunteering process that involved a police background check and an intensive vulnerable sector screening course.
They also had to go through 4H’s online volunteer registration process and meet with local 4H leaders about what is involved with running a club of this nature. Claire Butikofer is now a leader for the club with Laitinen-Egbuchulam, while Christina Mol is in the process of completing the program.
4H Canada, which has the Government of Canada as one of its partners, has been around for more than 100 years and boasts 23,000 youth members aged 6-25 with 8,700 volunteers among 1,800 clubs nationally.
Worldwide, there are more than seven million 4H Club youth members in over 70 countries.
