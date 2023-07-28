One person is dead after a motor vehicle collision in the community of Long Lake 58 First Nation.
At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Greenstone OPP and Superior North EMS responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a youth bicyclist. The youth was brought to hospital and was later pronounced deceased.
Collision investigators are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. The OPP is offering thanks to the public who called 911 and assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.