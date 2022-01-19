A 17-year-old Wawa youth failed last week in an attempt to disarm a police officer during an incident that led to several charges.
Provincial police said officers encountered the accused on the early afternoon of Jan. 12 while responding to an incident they said involved someone making threats.
While the accused was ultimately not successful during the alleged attempt to disarm an officer, the youth was charged regardless because even attempting to do so constitutes a criminal offence, police said.
In addition to the disarming a police officer offence, the accused youth was charged with assault a police officer with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and assault with intent to resist arrest, a provincial news release said.
No injuries were reported.
The accused, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been released from custody and is to appear in Wawa court next month, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
