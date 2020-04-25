Alexander (Sandy) Zaitzeff will go before the Law Society of Ontario on Monday in the first step of an inquiry into whether the local lawyer has engaged in professional misconduct and unbecoming conduct.
Zaitzeff is currently suspended by the law society and has a proceeding management conference via teleconference scheduled for Monday.
The allegations of professional misconduct relate to an incident in the fall of 2016 when Zaitzeff communicated in “a manner that was offensive or inconsistent with the proper tone of a professional communication from a lawyer, in that he sent several emails with inappropriate content to various recipients including counsel on an ongoing litigation matter,” according to the notice of application sent to Zaitzeff by the law society.
