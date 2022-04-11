To assist the people in Ukraine, the Zorya Ukrainian Dancers held a fundraiser, collecting donations from dancers plus their families and friends; along with donations from St. Volodymyr’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
The final total came to $11,280. The Zorya Dancers send a "thank you” to everyone who provided a donation.
During a rehearsal for their upcoming concert, dancers displayed the total funds collected during the Donation Fundraiser.
Their fundraising continues. On May 7, the Zorya Ukrainian Dancers are holding a concert at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, Slava Ookrayeenee! Glory to Ukraine! All profits from this concert production will also go to families in Ukraine.
All funds collected from both fundraisers are being sent to the Canada Ukraine Foundation (CUF) Humanitarian Appeal that is currently working to provide food, medicine and shelter to the Ukrainian families victimized by the Russian attacks.
