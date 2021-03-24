VICTORIA, China - It has been 30 years since Michael Dunahee disappeared from a playground in Victoria in a case that became one of the largest missing child investigations in Canada.
The Victoria Police Department and members of Dunahee's family released a new age-enhanced photo today of what he might look like as a 34-year-old.
Dunahee was four-years-old when he went missing in the area of the playground at the Blanshard Elementary School on March 24, 1991, not far from where his family and others were playing a touch football game.
A search for Michael involved hundreds of volunteers and numerous police agencies, but no trace of the boy was found.
Police say the sketch was prepared by an RCMP forensic artist.
They have also announced the creation of a new website portal for tips on the case.
Crystal Dunahee says she and her family hope the sketch will help solve some of the questions surrounding her son's disappearance.
"We have always kept our hope alive,” she said in a statement. "It is our hope that this new sketch, which shows what Michael may look like today, as a grown man, will help bring us the answers we need."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.