VANCOUVER - In a quick list on numbers that moved on May 28 with a story about old-growth logging, The Canadian Press erroneously said 7,200 hectares of at-risk old-growth forests logged since November amounts to the size of nearly 90 football fields. In fact, it amounts to the size of more than 8,800 football fields.
ZZ Top pulled into the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium Wednesday evening for a rocking performance. The band has been together for over five decades and sold over 30 million records across 15 studio albums. The loss of long-time bassist Dusty Hill in 2021 did not stop the band as his spot o…
