VANCOUVER - In a story that moved Thursday, Oct. 20, The Canadian Press erroneously reported that Ruby Ba, president of B.C.'s Taiwanese Canadian Association, had contacted RCMP about holding a memorial service for Const. Shaelyn Yang. In fact, Ba had not contacted the RCMP.
A correction to a story on the B.C. officer killed that moved Thursday, Oct. 20
The summer’s final Live on the Waterfront concert was held Wednesday evening at Prince Arthur’s Landing. The popular series in Thunder Bay has completed nine weekly shows that began on July 13. Wednesday’s concert was unique as it was held one hour later in the evening to mesh with the 10 p.…
