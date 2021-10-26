OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet was revealed on Tuesday, with old faces in familiar places, and new faces in new places. Here is a breakdown of who has what ministerial position:
Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister and minister of finance
Omar Alghabra, minister of transport
Anita Anand, minister of national defence
Carolyn Bennett, minister of mental health and addictions and associate minister of health
Marie-Claude Bibeau, minister of agriculture and agri-food
Bill Blair, president of the Queen's Privy Council and minister of emergency preparedness
Randy Boissonnault, minister of tourism and associate minister of finance
François-Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry
Jean-Yves Duclos, minister of health
Mona Fortier, president of the treasury board
Sean Fraser, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship
Karina Gould, minister of families, children and social development
Steven Guilbeault, minister of environment and climate change
Patty Hajdu, minister of indigenous services and minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario
Mark Holland, government House leader
Ahmed Hussen, minister of housing and diversity and inclusion
Gudie Hutchings, minister of rural economic development
Marci Ien, minister for women, gender equality and youth
Helena Jaczek, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario
Mélanie Joly, minister of foreign affairs
Kamal Khera, minister of seniors
David Lametti, minister of justice and attorney general of Canada
Dominic LeBlanc, minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities
Diane Lebouthillier, minister of national revenue
Lawrence MacAulay, minister of veterans affairs and associate minister of national defence
Marco Mendicino, minister of public safety
Marc Miller, minister of Crown-Indigenous relations
Joyce Murray, minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
Mary Ng, minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development
Seamus O'Regan, minister of labour
Ginette Petitpas Taylor, minister of official languages and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
Carla Qualtrough, minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion
Pablo Rodriguez, minister of Canadian heritage
Harjit Sajjan, minister of international development and minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada
Pascale St-Onge, minister of sport and minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec
Filomena Tassi, minister of public services and procurement
Dan Vandal, minister of northern affairs, minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency
Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of natural resources
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2021.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version referred to François-Philippe Champagne as minister of innovation, science and commerce, which was based on an incorrect title in a document provided by the Prime Minister's Office.
