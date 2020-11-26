VICTORIA - NDP Premier John Horgan has announced his new cabinet. Here is a list:
— Selina Robinson, finance.
— David Eby, attorney general and the minister responsible for housing.
— Anne Kang, advanced education and skills training.
— Lana Popham, agriculture, food and fisheries.
— Lisa Beare, citizens’ services.
— Mitzi Dean, children and family development.
— Jennifer Whiteside, education
— Bruce Ralston, energy, mines and low carbon innovation and minister responsible for the consular corps.
— George Heyman, environment and climate change strategy, and minister responsible for TransLink.
— Katrine Conroy, forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development.
— Adrian Dix, health and minister responsible for francophone affairs.
— Murray Rankin, Indigenous relations and reconciliation.
— Ravi Kahlon, jobs, economic recovery and innovation.
— Harry Bains, labour.
— Sheila Malcolmson, mental health and addictions.
— Josie Osborne, municipal affairs.
— Mike Farnworth, public safety and solicitor general.
— Nicholas Simons, social development and poverty reduction.
— Melanie Mark, tourism, arts, culture and sport.
— Rob Fleming, transportation and infrastructure.
— Katrina Chen, minister of state for child care.
— Bowinn Ma, minister of state for infrastructure.
— Nathan Cullen, minister of state for lands, natural resource operations
— George Chow, minister of state for trade.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2020.
