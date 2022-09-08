Until her death on Sept. 8, the Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. She also served as Canada's official head of state, a role in which she was supported by the Governor General. Here's a list of all those who held the vice-regal position during her reign from 1952 until 2022:
Vincent Massey: 1952-1959
Georges Vanier: 1959-1967
Roland Michener: 1967-1974
Jules Leger: 1974-1979
Edward Schreyer: 1979-1984
Jeanne Sauve: 1984-1990
Ramon Hnatyshyn: 1990-1995
Romeo LeBlanc: 1995-1999
Adrienne Clarkson: 1999-2005
Michaelle Jean: 2005-2010
David Johnston: 2010-2017
Julie Payette: 2017-2021
Mary Simon: 2021 to present
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2022.
