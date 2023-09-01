Twelve of the 400 or so blazes burning in British Columbia are described by the province's wildfire service as "wildfires of note," meaning they are highly visible or pose a threat to public safety.

Here is a look at the 12 fires, with information provided by the BC Wildfire Service as of Friday at 1 p.m., Pacific time:

Name: Bush Creek East wildfire

Location: West and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap and Little Shuswap lakes, south of Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento

Size: 431 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

-

Name: Casper Creek wildfire

Location: 24 kilometres west of Lillooet

Size: 110 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

-

Name: Kookipi Creek wildfire

Location: 50 kilometres south of Lytton

Size: 170 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

-

Name: Stein Mountain wildfire

Location: 15 kilometres northwest of Lytton, west of Fraser River

Size: 47 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

-

Name: McDougall Creek wildfire

Location: Near West Kelowna

Size: 137 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Under investigation

-

Name: Great Beaver Lake wildfire

Location: Prince George fire centre

Size: 92 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

-

Name: Whitefish Lake wildfire

Location: Prince George fire centre

Size: 57 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

-

Name: Greer Creek wildfire

Location: Prince George fire centre

Size: 47 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

-

Name: Crater Creek wildfire

Location: Kamloops fire centre

Size: 465 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

-

Name: Upper Park Rill wildfire

Location: Kamloops fire centre

Size: 20 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Human, accidental or intentional

-

Name: Rossmore Lake wildfire

Location: Kamloops fire centre

Size: 111 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

-

Name: Downton Lake wildfire

Location: Kamloops fire centre

Size: 94 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

-

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you