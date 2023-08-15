A protracted heat wave has settled over the southern half of British Columbia, sending temperatures in some places into the 40s this week.
Here's a look at data associated with the hot spell that began Sunday, provided by Environment Canada. Information is correct as of noon Tuesday.
Hottest temperature: 41.5 C at Lytton on Monday
Daily heat records set at B.C. weather stations since Sunday: 26
Hottest temperature at Vancouver International Airport: 24.4 C on Monday
Hottest temperature at Victoria International Airport: 30.5 C on Monday
Hottest temperature in Kelowna: 37.8 C on Monday
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2023.
