The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Sunday May 16, 2021. In Canada, the provinces are reporting 364,245 new vaccinations administered for a total of 18,098,470 doses given. Nationwide, 1,395,315 people or 3.7 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 47,754.13 per 100,000. There were no new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 20,355,204 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 88.91 per cent of their available vaccine supply.Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 31,625 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 232,216 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 443.473 per 1,000. In the province, 1.89 per cent (9,876) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 279,010 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.23 per cent of its available vaccine supply.P.E.I. is reporting 8,000 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 67,758 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 427.148 per 1,000. In the province, 7.20 per cent (11,429) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 84,915 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 54 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.8 per cent of its available vaccine supply.Nova Scotia is reporting 58,592 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 415,570 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 425.833 per 1,000. In the province, 3.98 per cent (38,830) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 498,490 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 51 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.37 per cent of its available vaccine supply.New Brunswick is reporting 47,400 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 349,662 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 448.262 per 1,000. In the province, 4.20 per cent (32,724) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 415,935 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.07 per cent of its available vaccine supply.Quebec is reporting 102,752 new vaccinations administered for a total of 4,230,520 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 494.413 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 4,578,079 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 54 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.41 per cent of its available vaccine supply.Ontario is reporting 154,104 new vaccinations administered for a total of 6,925,232 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 471.455 per 1,000. In the province, 2.88 per cent (422,960) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 7,843,825 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.29 per cent of its available vaccine supply.Manitoba is reporting 12,838 new vaccinations administered for a total of 638,242 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 463.50 per 1,000. In the province, 5.87 per cent (80,771) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 759,870 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 55 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.99 per cent of its available vaccine supply.Saskatchewan is reporting 18,568 new vaccinations administered for a total of 571,957 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 485.057 per 1,000. In the province, 4.09 per cent (48,264) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 637,115 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 54 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.77 per cent of its available vaccine supply.Alberta is reporting 57,691 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,144,280 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 487.11 per 1,000. In the province, 7.43 per cent (327,063) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 2,355,255 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 54 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.04 per cent of its available vaccine supply.British Columbia is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,393,265 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 466.38 per 1,000. In the province, 2.43 per cent (124,880) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 2,740,590 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.33 per cent of its available vaccine supply.Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 50,652 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,213.774 per 1,000. In the territory, 56.73 per cent (23,673) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 57,020 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 140 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 88.83 per cent of its available vaccine supply.The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 49,811 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,103.992 per 1,000. In the territory, 49.87 per cent (22,501) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 60,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 83.02 per cent of its available vaccine supply.Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 29,305 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 756.727 per 1,000. In the territory, 33.26 per cent (12,879) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 45,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 64.98 per cent of its available vaccine supply.Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 16, 2021.
A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Sunday, May 16, 2021
