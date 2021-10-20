TORONTO - Tuesday's $55 million jackpot has been won by a single ticket holder in the Prairies.
However, the four $1 million Maxmillion prizes went unclaimed.
The jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 22 will be an estimated $14 million.
