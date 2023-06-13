LAVAL, Que. - The court case of a Quebec man accused of killing two young children by driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare was postponed on Tuesday to the end of August.
Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a city bus crashed into the front of a daycare in the Ste-Rose neighbourhood of Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, killing two four-year-olds and injuring six other children. St-Amand, 51, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Maëva David and Jacob Gauthier were killed in the crash.
Prosecutor Karine Dalphond said Tuesday the case was put off to allow for the disclosure of evidence to continue, adding that the case would return to court on Aug. 22.
St-Amand was judged fit to stand trial on Feb. 24 following a psychiatric evaluation in the weeks after his arraignment.
A separate evaluation that assessed St-Amand's mental state at the time of the alleged crime — and whether the accused should be held criminally responsible — has not been made public. It was sealed by a judge in April.
Dalphond said that report remained sealed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.
