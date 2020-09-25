EDMONTON - Alberta has announced where it will spend part of the money it recently earmarked to reduce methane emissions from the oilpatch.
Environment Minister Jason Nixon says $25 million will be spent helping companies buy emissions reduction equipment.
Another $27 million will be spent helping companies find, repair and measure methane leaks.
The money will come from Alberta's levy on industrial greenhouse gas emitters, a type of carbon tax.
Nixon says the program will help reach the province's goal of reducing methane emission by 45 per cent below 2014 levels by 2025.
Methane is a highly potent greenhouse gas, about 25 times more so than carbon dioxide.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2020
