EDMONTON - The Alberta budget is counting on oil and gas bouncing back while recognizing it's time to put more money and effort into areas such as high-tech and tourism.
But with a bottom line still deep in the red, Premier Jason Kenney's government continues to hold the line on program spending while pursuing job, benefit and salary cuts from thousands of public sector workers.
"We recognize that our unemployment rate remains stubbornly high in this province," Finance Minister Travis Toews told a news conference Thursday before introducing the 2020-21 budget in the legislature.
"While we've had a jobs focus from Day 1 as a government, we will be putting an even finer focus on job creation going forward."
The budget projects a deficit of $6.8 billion on revenues of $50 billion. Debt is expected to rise to almost $77 billion by spring 2021 and to almost $88 billion by 2023.
It predicts better times ahead in the oil sector as pipeline projects come on line and exports increase. Natural resource revenue, about 10 per cent of total income, is expected to grow by 15 per cent by 2022-23.
The budget forecasts the oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate to average US$58 a barrel in the upcoming year. It is currently hovering at about $50 due mainly to the novel coronavirus outbreak that is reducing demand in China.
"We are not predicting a boom time in the next two years. These projections I believe are credible, but they're cautious," said Toews.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.