RED DEER, Alta. - An Alberta judge has ordered another psychiatric exam for a man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta.
Deng Mabiour is charged with first-degree murder in last month's slaying of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer.
Judge Bert Skinner says Mabiour has not been co-operating with staff at the Calgary psychiatric centre and an additional 30 days is required.
Mabiour told court he intends to represent himself.
Mabiour went on several tirades at the judge last week, demanding to know why he wouldn't ask him why he killed his family doctor.
The case returns to court Oct. 14.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2020.
