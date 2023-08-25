CALGARY - The premier of the Northwest Territories says she is angry the wildfire-ravaged region doesn't have the same services as the South and called on Canadians to pressure Ottawa to act.
Premier Caroline Cochrane says she's spent years calling for the federal government to help the territory develop roads and communication technologies needed to keep people safe as the territory sees more fires and other climate change impacts.
Cochrane joined Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to tour a Calgary reception centre for wildfire evacuees today.
Tens of thousands have been forced from the territory, with more than 21,500 people seeking refuge in Alberta.
Cochrane says she is eternally grateful for the kindness and support shown by Albertans.
In an update last night, the territorial government said a fire outside the territorial capital was unlikely to reach Yellowknife in the next 72 hours.
Officials say no significant advance was seen Thursday and the fire remains about 15 kilometres outside city limits.
The Northwest Territories legislature is set to reconvene for one day Monday to deal with the fallout from the fire, including getting financial aid to residents.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2023.
