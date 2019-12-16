EDMONTON - Lawyers for the Alberta government say the federal Liberals are justifying a carbon tax with a section of the Constitution that was never intended to let Ottawa trample on provincial powers.
Alberta is the latest province to challenge the tax. Ontario and Saskatchewan lost cases in their top courts, but are appealing to the Supreme Court of Canada.
Peter Gall told the Alberta Court of Appeal on Monday that the argument that climate change is an urgent national concern that only the federal government can deal with is not what the framers of the Constitution had in mind.
"It's taking that national concern doctrine beyond what the modern approach to that doctrine is. It really does involve a radical extension ... in a way that is invasive of provincial powers," he said.
"It takes away policy options from the provinces."
More than two dozen lawyers sat in rows in an Edmonton courtroom, where the attorneys-general of Ontario, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and British Columbia are also to speak during the three-day hearing.
Eight First Nations, non-governmental groups and Crown corporations have also been granted intervener status.
Eric Adams, a University of Alberta law professor, said he doesn't expect to hear any new arguments in the Alberta case.
"It's just a new panel of judges to bring these arguments in front of," he said.
"The argument is that justice on a local level requires judges who live in a jurisdiction and understand its peoples and its concerns. Sometimes, constitutional arguments made in a particular place can have the flavour of that particular place."
Adams said he believes Alberta is unlikely to win. But if there's a dissenting judge, that could bolster the government's argument before the Supreme Court, which has already scheduled a January date for the Ontario and Saskatchewan appeals.
"If they don't win, they hope for a judgment from some judges that lends weight and credibility, and maybe a new perspective to add to the dissenting opinions that have already been rendered in Saskatchewan and Ontario," said Adams.
Ottawa argues that the peace, order and good government clause of the Constitution gives it power to pass legislation on matters of national concern. Establishing minimum national standards on greenhouse gas emissions "is a matter of national concern that only Parliament can address," it argues.
Alberta says using that clause is an unwarranted expansion of a federal power that in the past has been used sparingly. It says provinces already have the power to deal with emissions and should be left to do so.
"The federal government made a gamble here that this was a case that was worth opening up that previously neglected box," Adams said. "They've taken a bit of a risk here."
Three out of five Saskatchewan appellate judges agreed with Ottawa, as did four out of five of their Ontario colleagues. Past judgments have recognized the environment as a matter of shared jurisdiction.
Alberta Premier Kenney ditched a consumer carbon tax that the previous NDP government had brought in soon after his party won the provincial election in April. He has established a $30-a-tonne carbon tax on industrial emitters, replacing somewhat stronger measures introduced by the former NDP government. The Trudeau Liberals have approved that tax.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2019.
— Follow Bob Weber on Twitter at @row1960
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.