WASHINGTON - Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario are forming a united front in the fight to reverse Michigan's shutdown of a key cross-border pipeline.
Energy ministers from all three provinces are urging Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to reconsider her attack on Enbridge's Line 5.
The ministers are testifying before a special House of Commons committee examining Canada-U.S. relations.
Whitmer has ordered the 65-year-old pipeline shut down because it crosses the Straits of Mackinac, a sensitive area of the Great Lakes.
Enbridge has gone to court to get the order reversed — a legal challenge the provinces want Ottawa to join.
Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage says shutting down the line would create a dangerous precedent for other cross-border pipelines between Canada and the United States.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.