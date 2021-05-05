EDMONTON - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says everyone in the province over the age of 12 can soon receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
He says it would mean an additional 1.3 million Albertans will be eligible for a shot.
Appointments are to be staggered to avoid overwhelming booking systems, with every Albertan born in 1991 or earlier able to book vaccinations starting Friday.
On Monday, appointments will be offered to anyone born between 2009 and 1992.
Kenney says outside of the northern territories, Alberta is the first jurisdiction in Canada to offer vaccines to anyone older than 12.
Earlier today, Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children as young as 12.
The vaccine was previously authorized for anyone 16 and older.
The age change by Alberta comes a day after the province introduced tougher rules to arrest a surging wave of COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm the health system.
Some of the changes include closing schools to in-person learning on Friday and ordering barbershops, hair salons and restaurant patios to shut down as of Sunday.
The Opposition NDP has said Kenney's United Conservative government is doing too little, too late with little warning to those affected.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.
