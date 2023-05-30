Alberta’s United Conservative Party rode a wave of rural support Monday to win a renewed majority in the provincial election — but not before the NDP took a big bite out of its support.
Danielle Smith’s UCP, as expected, captured almost all seats outside the province's two major cities. It lost Edmonton, also as predicted, but held on to just enough support in battleground Calgary to secure a majority in the 87-seat legislature.
The UCP had claimed about 50 seats but a final tally was unknown late into the evening given close races in Calgary.
It was an election night crippled by slow reporting from Elections Alberta. Only a small fraction of results were available 90 minutes after polls closed and a UCP win wasn’t called for another 90 minutes after that.
Smith easily won her seat in Brooks-Medicine Hat.
It was the second victory in seven months for Smith, 52. She had been out of politics for seven years, working mainly as Calgary-based radio talk-show host and political pundit.
NDP Leader Rachel Notley won her seat in Edmonton-Strathcona for the fifth time.
But the loss is expected to raise questions about whether the 59-year-old daughter of former Alberta NDP leader Grant Notley has taken the party as far as she can.
Support for third parties, such as the centrist Alberta Party, fell away as voters concentrated on either supporting or defeating the two main contenders.
There were 758,550 votes cast in advance polling, smashing the previous record of 700,746 in 2019.
Key cabinet ministers Adriana LaGrange (Education), Rebecca Schulz (Municipal Affairs), Nate Horner (Agriculture) and Rick Wilson (Indigenous Relations) retained their seats.
However, Jason Copping, who was health minister, went down to defeat in Calgary-Varsity as did Nicholas Milliken, the minister for mental health and addiction, in Calgary Currie and deputy premier Kaycee Madu in Edmonton-South West.
Deputy premier Nathan Neudorf in Lethbridge East and Tyler Shandro, the justice minister in Calgary-Acadia, were in tough fights with the NDP late into the night.
For the UCP, the math was simple and ultimately effective: continue its dominance in the 41 seats outside Edmonton and Calgary then use that as a springboard to win just enough in Calgary to capture the 44 seats required for a majority.
Smith ran on a platform of fighting crime and lowering personal income taxes in what is already the lowest-taxed jurisdiction in Canada. She promised a bill forbidding any future hikes to corporate or personal income taxes without a referendum.
She also aimed to woo voters in Calgary by announcing, on the eve of the race, a $330-million provincial contribution to a $1.2-billion deal with the city and the owners of the Calgary Flames for a new NHL arena.
The NDP dominated in Edmonton, a city in which they won all but one seat in 2019.
The three Calgary NDP incumbents – Kathleen Ganley, Irfan Sabir and Joe Ceci — were all re-elected, as were stalwarts Sarah Hoffman, Shannon Phillips and Heather Sweet.
Jennifer Johnson was the winning UCP candidate in Lacombe-Ponoka, but her future wasn’t clear.
During the campaign, Johnson apologized for comments she made last year comparing transgender students to feces. Smith has said Johnson would not sit in the UCP caucus because of the remarks but later, when asked about Johnson, said she believes in redemption and second chances.
The vote capped a bitter campaign that began even before the writs were issued May 1. Both parties warned the other could not be trusted with the economy or with fixing a health system plagued by surgical waits, teeming emergency wards and a shortage of family doctors.
Smith was dogged by a litany of comments and actions — past and present – that moved the party further to the political right while alienating moderates and prompting some former Progressive Conservatives to announce they were parking their vote with the NDP.
Smith had compared the COVID-19 vaccinated to followers of Adolf Hitler. And two weeks ago, Alberta’s ethics commissioner concluded Smith breached a fundamental democratic firewall earlier this year by leaning on her justice minister, unsuccessfully, to drop the criminal case against a COVID-19 protester.
Smith also refused to disavow comments from her pundit days that she would like to see patients pay out of pocket for some medically necessary services in order to keep the system sustainable. However, she promised on the campaign trail that she would respect the sanctity of medicare.
She also promised to revisit, after the election, proposals such as abandoning the RCMP for a provincial police force and pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan.
There are questions around what role a growing faction within the party called Take Back Alberta will have with Smith’s government.
The fundamentalist libertarian movement has links to last year’s protest against COVID-19 restrictions that blocked the main United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta., for two weeks. The group successfully backed a slate that forms half the UCP governing board with plans later this year to take over the other half.
Smith, the former leader of the Wildrose Party, won the UCP leadership in October, capitalizing on broad party resentment toward then-leader Jason Kenney, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and COVID-19 health rules.
The win was a vindication for Smith, after presiding over two of the biggest debacles in recent Alberta conservative history that long made her persona non grata within the movement.
In 2012, Smith’s Wildrose saw a late election polling lead evaporate after she questioned the science of climate change and refused to sanction candidates for intolerant remarks, including one who called on gay people to repent or face eternal suffering in hell’s “lake of fire.”
In 2014, Smith tried to unite the fractured conservative movement by leading a mass floor crossing of her Opposition Wildrose to the governing Progressive Conservatives.
The Wildrose and PCs joined forces to create the UCP in 2017 and, led by Kenney, defeated the NDP in the 2019 election.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.