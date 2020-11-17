TORONTO - The father of the man who killed 10 people in Toronto's van attack says he is not tailoring his testimony to help his son.
Vahe Minassian is being questioned by the prosecution today at the murder trial of his son, Alek Minassian.
The younger Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
He has admitted to planning and carrying out the 2018 attack, and his lawyer has said Minassian should be found not criminally responsible for his actions due to autism.
Vahe Minassian told court yesterday that his son has not shown remorse or apologized for his actions.
He says his son told him he hasn't done anything wrong.
Minassian's state of mind at the time is the only issue at play in the trial.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2020.
