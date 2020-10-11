WENDAKE, Que. - Two children have been found dead in a home in Wendake, Que., a Huron-Wendat First Nation near Quebec City, police said Sunday.
Spokeswoman Ann Mathieu said provincial police received a call from Wendake police at around 2 a.m. about the discovery of two bodies.
Mathieu said a 30-year-old man turned himself in to Quebec City police in relation to the incident.
The suspect will be evaluated in hospital and questioned by investigators, Mathieu said.
Provincial and Wendake police are involved in the investigation into what happened.
Mathieu said investigators are still looking into any potential connections between the suspect and the children, who she described as "young boys."
Forensic investigators will analyze the scene on Sunday, she added, and autopsies are expected to be conducted on the children early this week.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault offered his condolences to the entire Huron-Wendat Nation on Sunday and said his heart was broken by the news of the children's deaths.
"All of Quebec is devastated this morning by this unspeakable tragedy," Legault tweeted.
The province's new Indigenous affairs minister also tweeted his condolences to the children's loved ones.
"My first thoughts go out to the loved ones and the family of these two young children," Ian Lafreniere wrote.
"There are no words to describe such a tragedy. As a father, my heart is shattered."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2020.
