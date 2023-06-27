An Amber Alert issued by Montreal police for six-year-old twin sisters has been lifted after the girls were found safe.
Police say the girls were found in the Saint-Alexis-des-Monts area, about 140 kilometres north of Montreal.
Police also say they found the girls' mother and that everyone was safe and sound.
Police believe it may have been a kidnapping but say the investigation continues.
The alert was issued after the girls were taken in the mid-afternoon.
Police say investigators will speak with the mother and the girls to determine exactly what happened.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.