OTTAWA - Canada's anti-money laundering agency is warning casinos to carefully eye customers who pay for their gaming with bank drafts — the latest method of choice for criminals trying to disguise dirty money.
The federal Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, says in an operational alert today that cash is falling out of favour for illicit casino transactions due to intense media and government scrutiny.
Instead, Fintrac's recent analysis of suspicious casino-related transactions says criminals are opting for the liquidity and quasi-anonymity of bank drafts.
Fintrac tries to zero in on cash linked to terrorism and money laundering by sifting through millions of pieces of information annually from banks, insurance companies, securities dealers, money service businesses, real estate brokers, casinos and others.
Overall, the centre disclosed 2,276 pieces of intelligence to police and security agencies such as the RCMP and Canadian Security Intelligence Service last year.
Fintrac director Nada Semaan says professional money launderers are constantly adapting their methods.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2019.
