OTTAWA - Canadian anti-racism and human rights groups are calling on the federal government to do more to address white supremacy and systemic racism.
Fareed Khan, founder of Canadians United Against Hate, said the government needs to start by acknowledging that the country and its institutions were built upon Indigenous genocide, slavery and white supremacy.
Making their announcement on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the groups urged the Canadian government "to do far better than it has to fight these cancers in our midst, which are affecting the lives of millions of Canadians."
Alex Ihama, executive director of the Canadian Congress on Inclusive Diversity and Workplace Equity, said he encourages countries to welcome Ukrainian refugees as they flee the "despicable" war instigated by Russia, but asks them to give the same support to non-European refugees.
David Mivasair, rabbi and member of Independent Jewish Voices, said when people who try to make honest points about the treatment of Palestinians are called antisemitic, it can have other connotations. "When this goes on, that's a manifestation of hatred, an attempt to suppress and actually erase people's identity and people's own lived experience," said Mivasair.
Khan said the urgency in responding to racist hate in Canada is reinforced by a recent bear-spray attack on worshippers at a Mississauga, Ont., mosque, and the vandalism of a St. John's, N.L., mosque.
Canadians United Against Hate is calling on the federal government to put in place an anti-hate strategy in co-ordination with provincial governments, Khan said. It would target all forms of hate and racism in society, including on media platforms and systemic racism within institutions.
"Let's all work together to build the sort of diverse, inclusive and accepting Canada that we all wish for," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
