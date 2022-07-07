VANCOUVER - Delegates at the Assembly of First Nations have agreed to a forensic review of its finances dating back at least a decade in a resolution that says a serious problem exists within the assembly that is causing "reputational harm."
It comes after National Chief RoseAnne Archibald claimed she was suspended last month for trying to investigate corruption within the organization.
The executive committee said Archibald was suspended while an investigation into four complaints against her by her staff is conducted.
Chiefs voted to reinstate her on Tuesday and a vote of non-confidence in Archibald's leadership was withdrawn without a vote from the assembly yesterday.
Before today's approval of the audit, some chiefs voiced concerns about the cost of the financial review, while others called it a necessary process to "establish truth."
The resolution also calls for the national chief and the AFN executive committee to come together to heal their relationships, take part in the human resources investigation to resolve the staff complaints and stop talking to the media until the probe is complete.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.
