VANCOUVER - An emergency resolution before the Assembly of First Nations annual meeting to reaffirm the suspension of National Chief RoseAnne Archibald has failed in Vancouver.
The resolution says Archibald disclosed confidential information about the complaints against her by the organization's staff, compromising the integrity of the assembly’s complaint process.
The vote needed the support of 60 per cent of eligible delegates for approval, but the resolution was defeated, with the tally to come later.
Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir moved the motion saying there are rules for leaders and the situation has become a national embarrassment.
Archibald has alleged she was suspended for trying to investigate corruption within the assembly and called for a forensic audit of the organization.
The assembly issued a statement saying that Archibald's actions are overshadowing the real work that's needed on behalf of First Nations people and that what she is doing is damaging and unlawful.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.