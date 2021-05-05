Alberta's chief medical officer of health has confirmed the death of a patient linked to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
In a statement, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the woman in her 50s died from immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT).
