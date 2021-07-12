KELOWNA, B.C. - The RCMP say at least one person is dead and others are injured after a crane collapsed at a construction site in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
The Mounties say they responded to the collapse, which knocked out power for most of the city's downtown core and forced an evacuation of the surrounding area that remained in effect Monday afternoon.
Insp. Adam MacIntosh says in a statement there is at least one death, but police were not yet prepared to confirm the number of deceased or injured people.
Ryan Panton, a spokesman with the BC Coroners Service, says the service has been notified of a death at the site and will conduct its own investigation.
The RCMP say WorkSafeBC has also been notified of the incident.
The City of Kelowna has declared a local state of emergency and a news release from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says the construction site and the surrounding area remain unstable and unsafe.
An email from the Kelowna RCMP says police "are now stating there are multiple casualties. We are not currently confirming how many, or any further details."
B.C. Emergency Health Services previously said it took three patients to hospital, one in critical condition, another seriously hurt and the third with minor injuries.
Twelve ambulances were sent to the scene along with two critical care teams.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.