OTTAWA - The federal auditor general's officesaid Tuesday it is still "assessing" its mandate as it relates to a request from the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation to investigate its handling of two donations with possible links to the Chinese government.
The foundation's interim board chair wrote to the office last week, saying it would welcome an investigation by auditor Karen Hogan into donations made in 2016 and 2017 that totalled $140,000.
The foundation calls itself an independent, non-partisan scholarship organization, but its CEO and most members of its board of directors recently resigned due to what it described as the politicization of a donation from Chinese billionaire Zhang Bin and another Chinese businessman, Niu Gensheng.
"In these circumstances, the foundation would welcome an investigation by the auditor general of Canada of all aspects concerning the receipt and handling of these donations by the foundation," interim board chair Edward Johnson said in a letter dated last Friday.
He also noted that when the foundation was originally created to honour the legacy of former Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in 2002, it received a $125 million endowment from the federal government.
A foundation spokesperson says the organization believes it is subject to audits by the auditor general, but Hogan's office says it is still looking atwhether that is the case.
"We are still assessing the (Office of the Auditor General of Canada's mandate in this matter," a spokesman said in a statement.
Asked whether it is in the scope of auditor's office to investigate private donations, the spokesman added: "This is part of the assessment."
According to the office's website, it investigates the activities of federal government departments and agencies, Crown corporations and the country's three territorial governments and their agencies.
It also lists what it will not do. Inquiries that fall explicitly outside the auditor's mandate include requests to review policy decisions or to intervene in disagreements between private citizens and governments, banks and or businesses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.
