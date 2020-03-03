VICTORIA - British Columbia is asking travellers from China and Iran to isolate themselves for 14 days when they return home to Canada after confirming a ninth case of COVID-19.
The request is part of a list of recommendations and advice released Tuesday by the B.C. government to help prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, said the latest case involves a man in his 50s who began to feel ill after he returned home from Iran last week to the Fraser Health region, which is near Vancouver. He is in isolation at home and Henry said his family and close contacts are being monitored.
In a joint statement, Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said employers should increase the availability of supplies used for cleaning and hand hygiene and think about how they would manage absenteeism by allowing employees to work remotely or attend virtual meetings.
"Schools should be increasing cleaning and hand hygiene, educating students on respiratory etiquette, in addition to putting mechanisms in place to support students who may be away for extended periods," the statement said.
It also said event organizers should ask anyone who is sick, returning from an affected area or has underlying health conditions that may be affected by respiratory illness to stay away.
"Gathering large numbers of people together can increase the risk of transmission," the statement said.
"Organizers should also complete a risk assessment considering what is happening in the local community and who may attend the event. Local public health teams can assist with this assessment."
The statement said the risk of the spread of COVID-19 remains low in B.C.
The self-isolation request for those returning from China and Iran is among the steps being suggested to reduce the possibility of transmission.
"All other travellers who are returning to, or visiting, B.C. from outside Canada should monitor themselves and their children closely for symptoms and if any arise, limit their contact with others," the statement said, adding they should also call the province's 811 health help line.
It said those who have travel plans should monitor the federal government's travel advisories.
"Travellers should understand that as global efforts to contain COVID-19 continue, the availability of health care services in some areas may be limited and travel restrictions may be put in place suddenly."
Henry said the province is actively testing those at risk and more than 1,000 tests have been done. All cases in B.C. have been successfully managed at home and no one has been severely ill, she added.
Ontario reported two more cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada to 30.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.
