VICTORIA - The British Columbia government is scheduled to update the province's financial situation today amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Finance Ministry's economic and fiscal update comes after it forecast a budget deficit of almost $13 billion in September.
Finance Minister Selina Robinson said last week the update will include the government's plans to release a budget next year.
The legislature is debating a bill that could see the introduction of the budget delayed from February until late April.
The legislation also includes plans to fund pandemic recovery payments of $1,000 to eligible families and $500 to individuals, which will cost about $1.7 billion.
Premier John Horgan promised to deliver the pandemic recovery funding during last October's election, which saw the New Democrats win a majority government.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.
