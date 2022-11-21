VICTORIA - The British Columbia government is moving to increase housing supply with measures that will end rental restrictions and force local governments to meet housing growth targets.
Housing Minister Murray Rankin introduced two pieces of legislation today, saying the province will work with local governments on the housing targets and that rental restrictions on apartment complexes will be removed.
Premier David Eby, who was sworn in on Friday, says housing is one of the most critical issues that he will immediately address.
The legislation includes provisions that allow the province to force municipal compliance, although the government says it doesn't expect that will be necessary for communities facing a housing crisis.
The legislation would also change the law to remove discriminatory age limits in all condominium properties covered by the Strata Property Act, however 55-plus buildings would remain to preserve seniors' communities.
Eby, who was housing minister before running for premier, released a housing plan during his leadership campaign aimed at addressing affordability, targeting speculators and protecting renters.
The premier said on Friday that he planned to "hit the ground running" and then set out two one-time payments for residents, to help mitigate inflation pressures on them.
He announced a new public safety plan on Sunday to increase enforcement on repeat violent offenders and expand mental-health crisis response teams.
This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedNov. 21, 2022.
