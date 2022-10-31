SURREY, B.C. - The outgoing mayor of Surrey, B.C., has pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at the start of a trial, two weeks after his defeat at the polls.
Doug McCallum told a provincial court judge he understands the charge against him alleging he made a false statement against a woman he said ran over his foot with her vehicle in a grocery store parking lot.
Debi Johnstone stared directly at McCallum as the first of two witnesses expected to relay what happened on Sept. 4, last year, the day McCallum filed a complaint with the RCMP.
The court has heard Johnstone was collecting signatures for a group called Keep the RCMP in Surrey when McCallum claims she nearly pinned him against the back of his car before running over his foot.
McCallum had campaigned on the promise that he would replace the RCMP with a municipal police force.
He was charged with public mischief last December and his main rival, mayor-elect Brenda Locke, has maintained taxpayers should not be footing his legal bills.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.
