Here is a list of British Columbia Premier David Eby's ministers following his first major cabinet shuffle since taking over as leader:
Agriculture and Food — Pam Alexis (new to cabinet)
Attorney General — Niki Sharma (new to cabinet)
Children and Family Development — Mitzi Dean (unchanged)
Citizens’ Services — Lisa Beare
Education and Child Care — Rachna Singh (new to cabinet)
Minister of state for child care — Grace Lore (new to cabinet)
Emergency Management and Climate Readiness — Bowinn Ma
Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation — Josie Osborne
Environment and Climate Change Strategy — George Heyman (unchanged)
Finance (includes Columbia River Treaty) — Katrine Conroy
Forests and minister responsible for consular corps. — Bruce Ralston
Health and minister responsible for Francophone affairs — Adrian Dix (unchanged)
Housing and government house leader — Ravi Kahlon
Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation — Murray Rankin
Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation — Brenda Bailey (new to cabinet)
Minister of state for trade — Jagrup Brar (new to cabinet)
Labour — Harry Bains (unchanged)
Mental Health and Addictions — Jennifer Whiteside
Municipal Affairs — Anne Kang
Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills (includes immigration/foreign credentials) — Selina Robinson
Minister of state for workforce development — Andrew Mercier (new to cabinet)
Public Safety and Solicitor General (ICBC) — Mike Farnworth (unchanged)
Social Development and Poverty Reduction — Sheila Malcolmson
Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport — Lana Popham
Transportation and Infrastructure (BC Transit and Translink) — Rob Fleming (unchanged)
Minister of state for infrastructure and transit — Dan Coulter (new to cabinet)
Water, Land and Resource Stewardship — Nathan Cullen
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2022
