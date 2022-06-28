VANCOUVER - British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he'll resign as leader in the fall after the New Democrats hold a leadership convention because a second bout with cancer has left him with little energy for a job that's been the thrill of his life.
"I wish I had the energy to do more, but I don't," he told a news conference Tuesday.
Horgan, 62, announced last November that he was diagnosed with throat cancer after being diagnosed with bladder cancer in his 40s.
He said that while he is now free of cancer after 35 radiation treatments, he will not seek re-election because he's not able to make another six-year commitment to the job.
Horgan said he and his wife Ellie, "the love of my life," recently spent about 10 days in his constituency on the west coast of Vancouver Island reflecting on what they wanted to do for the rest of their lives.
He said he asked that question of himself before posing it to his cabinet colleagues at a retreat last week and concluded he couldn't continue on as leader.
"There has been endless speculation as a result of my recent battle with cancer about what my plans would be. I want to put the speculation to rest so we can get back to what really matters, and those are the issues before British Columbia," Horgan said.
The premier said he will continue to work toward his goals to represent British Columbians in the next few months, including as leader of the Council of the Federation as he hosts his counterparts at a meeting next month in Victoria.
He said the No. 1 issue on the table is getting a commitment from the federal government to work with provinces to resolve the crisis in health care.
"I fully intend to carry on that battle to make the federal government stand up for the commitments they made to all of us and convene a meeting so that we can fix the most important social program, in fact, the most important program in Canada."
A date for the leadership convention has not yet been set.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.
