The Burnaby RCMP are investigating a shooting Thursday night at a shopping complex in Metro Vancouver.
A tweet posted by the Mounties says Burnaby front line officers and "gang team" responded to the shooting at Market Crossing at around 9 p.m.
Local media reported one person was killed and two others were injured, though police did not confirm how many victims there are or what condition they are in.
This shooting comes after a 28-year-old gang member was killed outside the departure terminal at Vancouver's airport on Sunday.
Someone in the getaway vehicle later fired shots and hit a pursuing police cruiser.
Police announced on Monday that Ahmed Tahir has been charged with first-degree murder for a shooting in Burnaby last Saturday that left Toni Dalipi, 19, dead and injured a bystander.
— With files from Global BC
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021.
