VICTORIA - British Columbia's top doctor says a digital or paper proof-of-vaccination card that's available online could nudge more people aged 12 and up to get vaccinated in order to go out to restaurants or attend gyms and ticketed events starting next week.
Dr. Bonnie Henry says residents will need to provide their personal health numbers, dates of birth and vaccination dates for their first and second doses to securely download their vaccine cards.
Residents will need to prove their vaccination status at businesses starting Sept. 13 for a first dose and on Oct. 24 for two doses.
Once verified, a digital copy can be saved on a cellphone or a copy can be printed so either could be presented along with government-issued photo identification when entering businesses or organized events.
People without access to a computer and printer can phone a Get Vaccinated call centre and have their printed copy mailed to them or visit a Service BC Centre.
Henry says the card will include a secure, individualized QR code and image showing whether someone is partially or fully vaccinated or indicating that no record is found in the province's COVID-19 immunization registry.
Businesses can either scan the QR code or visually verify someone's proof of vaccination. A mobile app is expected to be released in app stores before next week.
Henry said the province needs to move ahead socially and economically.
"As we're looking to the fall and the respiratory season that's going to be upon us again, we need to have as much open as possible," she told a news conference Tuesday.
Until Sept. 26, people will still be able to use the paper record provided at a clinic or pharmacy after their first or second dose of a vaccine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.